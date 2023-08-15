Advertisement

Soul of Satya: Ram charan launched this soul-stirring video song Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej is bringing a special musical short for a special cause, along with his friends Harshith Reddy and Nawin. In the musical short, Swathi Reddy will appear alongside Sai Dharam Tej. This is a musical tribute to the unsung heroes of our nation.

Today Global Star Ram Charan launched the full video song, on the eve of Independence day. The incredible tribute by talented youngsters begins with Swathi Reddy (Colors) dreaming about a king who will take care her as queen.She marries her king who takes care and makes her feel loved and all comfortable.

Sai Tej and Swathi chemistry looks just magical. After the beautiful journey she gets to witness the pain in the relationship. Her love’s journey intertwined with the nation’s quest. The soul of Satya which also released in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil talks about lot of important things like Love’s sacrifice and hero’s journey.

It’s a perfect ode to the unsung warriors. After Balagam and Virupaksha, Harshith reddy and Hanshitha Reddy of Dilraju Productions and SDT showcased thier intentions to introduce fresh talent to industry and with Soul of Satya they introduced many talented technicians.

Nawin vijay krishna who is Vijaya Nirmala’s grand son and friend of SDT and Harshith has been introduced as director with this song. Singer Sruthi Ranjani got introduced as music director and Young singer Saketh Komanduri did the background score.