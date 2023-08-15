Observing that corruption is still rampant in Andhra Pradesh which needs to be tackled immediately not only for the progress of the State but also the whole country, TDP supremo and former chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday called for the active involvement of the youth for taking Andhra Pradesh much ahead.

Releasing the Vision-2047 document at a programme organised in this Port City, Naidu expressed confidence that India will certainly become number one country in the world in all spheres but wanted the Telugus to be in the leading position in this endeavour. Intellectuals and the youth besides a large number of people from cross section gathered for the programme.

Expressing confidence that India, including Andhra Pradesh, will certainly grow to the expected levels, the TDP supremo felt the need to put an end to corruption which is possible only by revolutionising the youth. “This century is yours and you should take the lead not only to take the State much forward but also the country to the top most position in the globe,” the former chief minister said.

Naidu firmly believed that Telugus are capable of leading the nation and gave the example of the former prime minister, late PV Narasimha Rao. “The economic reforms introduced in the country when Narasimha Rao was the prime minister brought a revolutionary change in the whole nation which transformed India to grow economically and other fields. That is the greatness of Telugu people,” Naidu explained.

“At the same time, those who become rich utilising these opportunities should support the poor to grow,” the TDP supremo said. He is confident that Telugus who have the culture of respecting the aged and old will certainly follow this norm. Naidu wished that the people from both the Telugu States should become other Jews, who are now the richest in the world. “In every 10 rich persons in the world five are Jews. Already those who have migrated to the United States are earning a lot and others too should grow like that utilising these five strategies that I am explaining now in this Vision-2047 document,” he stated.