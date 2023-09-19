CID chief, Sanjay, who has been alleging that the very establishment of the Skill Development Corporation is totally irregular, should first question Neelam Sahani, who played a key role in the whole project by issuing the GO Nos 47 and 48, said TDP spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Tuesday.

If this retired IAS officer who is now holding the position of State Election Commissioner, Neelam Sahani, is inquired, the CID chief will know whether the project it is irregular or totally correct, Kommareddy Pattabhiram told media persons at the party headquarters here. Or another retired IAS officer, Ajay Kallam, who actually has released funds for the project, too can be inquired to know the facts about the project, he said.

Making sarcastic comments on Sanjay, the TDP national spokesman said that Sanjay has conducted press meets at the State capital (Amaravathi), at the capital city of the neighbouring State (Hyderabad) and in the national capital (New Delhi). “I think his next plan to organise a similar media conference is only on the moon,” Pattabhi remarked. After listening to the hilarious comments like ‘idar ayiye’ of Additional Advocate General (AAG), Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, everyone comes to a conclusion that even noted comedians of the Tollywood are nothing before him, the TDP national spokesman observed.

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the systems that are playing into his hands are somehow trying to find fault with former chief minister, Chandrabbau Naidu, by completely diluting the very goal of the Skill Development Corporation, Pattabhi felt. They are making every effort to cover-up their faults while the TDP has been regularly bringing the facts before the public on this project, he stated.

As part of this, the very facts on how the Skill Development project has taken birth have now been brought before the public, Kommareddy Pattabhiram said and added that the CID chief only uttered complete falsehood till now on this project. Observing that Jagan has totally destroyed Amaravathi in just five months, Pattabhi said that the people have realised the difference between Jagan and Chandrababu.