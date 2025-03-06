x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Interesting Combo: Venkatesh and Surendar Reddy?

Published on March 6, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Shocking Facts in Actress’ Gold Smuggling Case
image
Ketika’s Sizzling Show, Adhi Dha Robinhood Surprisu
image
Dilruba Trailer: Kiran Abbavaram Promises a Youthful Ride
image
Harsh Reality for Indian Dependents in America
image
Devullu Fame Nithya Shetty Exclusive Interview

Interesting Combo: Venkatesh and Surendar Reddy?

Victory Venkatesh scored a massive hit with Sankranthiki Vastunnam and this turned out to be a huge boost for Venky’s career. He has been in talks with various filmmakers but his next film is yet to be announced. Venkatesh is quite cautious about his upcoming film. As per the latest buzz, Venkatesh has given his formal nod for a script narrated by Surendar Reddy. The stylish director delivered a disaster like Agent and the film released two years ago. Surendar Reddy worked on a script for a long time and narrated it to Venkatesh.

Nallamalapu Bujji who delivered several blockbusters in the past is making his comeback as a producer with this film. Nallamalapu Bujji produced Lakshmi with Venkatesh and Race Gurram with Surendar Reddy in the past. Venkatesh and Surendar Reddy combo is an interesting one and an official announcement will be made soon. If all goes well, the film will release during Sankranthi 2026. Venkatesh is also in talks with several young directors for his upcoming projects.

Next YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Questioned by Women’s Panel Previous Non-Bailable Warrant against Ram Gopal Varma
else

TRENDING

image
Shocking Facts in Actress’ Gold Smuggling Case
image
Ketika’s Sizzling Show, Adhi Dha Robinhood Surprisu
image
Dilruba Trailer: Kiran Abbavaram Promises a Youthful Ride

Latest

image
Shocking Facts in Actress’ Gold Smuggling Case
image
Ketika’s Sizzling Show, Adhi Dha Robinhood Surprisu
image
Dilruba Trailer: Kiran Abbavaram Promises a Youthful Ride
image
Harsh Reality for Indian Dependents in America
image
Devullu Fame Nithya Shetty Exclusive Interview

Most Read

image
Harsh Reality for Indian Dependents in America
image
AP Minister Nadendla Manohar Takes a Stand Against PDS Rice Smuggling
image
Nara Bhuvaneswari lays foundation for NTR Trust Bhavan in Vijayawada:

Related Articles

Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign