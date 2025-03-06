Interesting Combo: Venkatesh and Surendar Reddy?

Victory Venkatesh scored a massive hit with Sankranthiki Vastunnam and this turned out to be a huge boost for Venky’s career. He has been in talks with various filmmakers but his next film is yet to be announced. Venkatesh is quite cautious about his upcoming film. As per the latest buzz, Venkatesh has given his formal nod for a script narrated by Surendar Reddy. The stylish director delivered a disaster like Agent and the film released two years ago. Surendar Reddy worked on a script for a long time and narrated it to Venkatesh.

Nallamalapu Bujji who delivered several blockbusters in the past is making his comeback as a producer with this film. Nallamalapu Bujji produced Lakshmi with Venkatesh and Race Gurram with Surendar Reddy in the past. Venkatesh and Surendar Reddy combo is an interesting one and an official announcement will be made soon. If all goes well, the film will release during Sankranthi 2026. Venkatesh is also in talks with several young directors for his upcoming projects.