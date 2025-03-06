YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Questioned by Women’s Panel

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia landed into a huge trouble for his abrupt comments and the news created a sensation across the nation. He has been facing legal challenges after a series of cases were registered. YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija are questioned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) today in connection with the controversy. Mr Allahbadia, Ms Makhija, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, Tushar Poojari, Saurabh Bothra, and Balraj Ghai were summoned last month. Ranveer Allahbadia wanted a three week extension because of the death threats. The hearing was rescheduled for today and Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before NCW.

Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, made offensive remarks about parents and sex on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology and the Supreme Court asked the cops not to arrest Ranveer Allahbadia. He was asked to submit his passport and not to make any comments on his upcoming shows.