Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Questioned by Women’s Panel

Published on March 6, 2025 by swathy

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Questioned by Women’s Panel

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia landed into a huge trouble for his abrupt comments and the news created a sensation across the nation. He has been facing legal challenges after a series of cases were registered. YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija are questioned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) today in connection with the controversy. Mr Allahbadia, Ms Makhija, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, Tushar Poojari, Saurabh Bothra, and Balraj Ghai were summoned last month. Ranveer Allahbadia wanted a three week extension because of the death threats. The hearing was rescheduled for today and Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before NCW.

Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, made offensive remarks about parents and sex on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology and the Supreme Court asked the cops not to arrest Ranveer Allahbadia. He was asked to submit his passport and not to make any comments on his upcoming shows.

