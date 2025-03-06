Non-Bailable Warrant against Ram Gopal Varma

Veteran director Ram Gopal Varma has been facing allegations in a cheque bounce case in Mumbai. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against RGV in January this year. The Judicial Magistrate in Andheri has issued the warrant after Ram Gopal Varma was convicted in the case. He was sentenced to three months of imprisonment along with paying Rs 3,72,219 as per the complaint registered. RGV was convicted under the Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act.

Ram Gopal Varma approached the court on February 15th to suspend his punishment and he applied for bail. Today, Sessions Judge AA Kulkarni has rejected the bail plea of RGV and a non-bailable warrant was issued as Ram Gopal Varma did not appear before the court. The matter has been adjourned to July 28 for execution of the warrant. In 2018, a company filed a cheque bounce case against Ram Gopal Varma. After thorough investigation, Ram Gopal Varma was announced convicted.