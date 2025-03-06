x
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Home > Movie News

Non-Bailable Warrant against Ram Gopal Varma

Published on March 6, 2025 by swathy

Ram Gopal Varma

Veteran director Ram Gopal Varma has been facing allegations in a cheque bounce case in Mumbai. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against RGV in January this year. The Judicial Magistrate in Andheri has issued the warrant after Ram Gopal Varma was convicted in the case. He was sentenced to three months of imprisonment along with paying Rs 3,72,219 as per the complaint registered. RGV was convicted under the Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act.

Ram Gopal Varma approached the court on February 15th to suspend his punishment and he applied for bail. Today, Sessions Judge AA Kulkarni has rejected the bail plea of RGV and a non-bailable warrant was issued as Ram Gopal Varma did not appear before the court. The matter has been adjourned to July 28 for execution of the warrant. In 2018, a company filed a cheque bounce case against Ram Gopal Varma. After thorough investigation, Ram Gopal Varma was announced convicted.

