Home > Movie News

Is Krish back to Aditya 369 Sequel?

Published on February 25, 2026 by nymisha

Prabhas to work with PMF Again?
Is Krish back to Aditya 369 Sequel?
AP Government Transfers Several Deputy Collectors in Major Administrative Reshuffle
Nani's Aaya Sher From The Paradise: Monster Mad Anthem
Yash to make Big Profits through Toxic

Is Krish back to Aditya 369 Sequel?

Nandamuri Balakrishna has been keen to take up the sequel of his classic film Aditya 369 and the film is reportedly titled Aditya 999. Balakrishna himself announced that he would direct the film and his son Mokshagnya will have a crucial role assigned. Soon, sensible director Krish who shares a great bond with Balayya has been roped in to direct the film. News broke out that Krish walked out of the film and the plans for Aditya 999 are put on hold.

The latest news making rounds say that Krish is back to Aditya 999 and he is almost done with the script of the film. The pre-production work of the film is in the final stages and the team will make an official announcement in March 2026. Mokshagnya will play the lead role in the film with Balakrishna having a powerful role assigned. Mokshagnya is preparing himself for the role. Balakrishna is currently preparing for the shoot of Gopichand Malineni’s film from March 5th. More details about Aditya 999 are awaited.

Prabhas to work with PMF Again?
Is Krish back to Aditya 369 Sequel?
Nani's Aaya Sher From The Paradise: Monster Mad Anthem

Prabhas to work with PMF Again?
Is Krish back to Aditya 369 Sequel?
AP Government Transfers Several Deputy Collectors in Major Administrative Reshuffle
Nani's Aaya Sher From The Paradise: Monster Mad Anthem
Yash to make Big Profits through Toxic

AP Government Transfers Several Deputy Collectors in Major Administrative Reshuffle
Tirumala Laddu Adulteration Case: Chandrababu Calls It a Grave Sin, Pawan Kalyan Questions Jagan's Stand
Jagan Missed Crucial Opportunity in Laddu Controversy

