Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Home > Movie News

Prabhas to work with PMF Again?

Published on February 25, 2026 by nymisha

Prabhas to work with PMF Again?

TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory has invested big money on The Raja Saab featuring Prabhas and the film ended up as a massive debacle. The producer lost a lot of money because of the film’s poor show. The team was badly trolled and Prabhas moved on with his other commitments while the film’s director Maruthi wasn’t seen anywhere. A crucial meeting has taken place between Prabhas and Vishwa Prasad recently.

Prabhas promised to do a film for People Media Factory after completing his current commitments. Prabhas is expected to allocate dates for PMF from the mid of 2027 if things fall in place. Vishwa Prasad is currently on a hunt for the right director who can handle Prabhas. The actor also promised to cut down his remuneration to recover the losses of Raja Saab. For now, Prabhas is shooting for Fauzi directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and he will soon join the sets of Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

