Prabhas to work with PMF Again?

TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory has invested big money on The Raja Saab featuring Prabhas and the film ended up as a massive debacle. The producer lost a lot of money because of the film’s poor show. The team was badly trolled and Prabhas moved on with his other commitments while the film’s director Maruthi wasn’t seen anywhere. A crucial meeting has taken place between Prabhas and Vishwa Prasad recently.

Prabhas promised to do a film for People Media Factory after completing his current commitments. Prabhas is expected to allocate dates for PMF from the mid of 2027 if things fall in place. Vishwa Prasad is currently on a hunt for the right director who can handle Prabhas. The actor also promised to cut down his remuneration to recover the losses of Raja Saab. For now, Prabhas is shooting for Fauzi directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and he will soon join the sets of Kalki 2898 AD sequel.