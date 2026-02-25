x
Pradeep Ranganathan turning Producer

Published on February 25, 2026 by nymisha

Pradeep Ranganathan turning Producer

Young and successful Tamil actor Pradeep Ranganathan has a heap of films lined up. The actor hiked his fee considering his demand and he is in a mad rush. The actor is now all set to launch his production house very soon and his first production will be a women-centric attempt. The film will feature Malayalam beauty Mamitha Baiju in the lead role. The actress played the leading lady in his previous film Dude. The talks are going on and the film will be launched in a grand manner this year.

Pradeep Ranganathan will also announce the details of his production house very soon. Pradeep Ranganathan is done with the shoot of Love Insurance Kompany directed by Vignesh Shivan. After several postponements, the film is slated for release on March 19th in Tamil and Telugu languages. Pradeep Ranganathan will soon work with AGS Entertainment in his next film as an actor and it will be announced very soon.

