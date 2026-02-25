AP Government Transfers Several Deputy Collectors in Major Administrative Reshuffle

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday carried out a large-scale transfer of Deputy Collectors and Special Deputy Collectors across the state. The reshuffle is part of ongoing administrative changes aimed at strengthening governance and improving efficiency in key departments.

According to official sources, the decision was taken after reviewing performance feedback and other administrative factors. The move signals a fresh round of restructuring within the state bureaucracy. All transferred officers have been directed to report to their new postings immediately.

Among those transferred are Madhusudhan Lambadi, G Sujatha, R Shivaramaudu, Madakam Savitri, Y Narendranath Reddy, N Chandrasekhar Reddy, Bondada Neelakantha Rao, B Anuradha, B Rajinikanth, Y Sushwagatam, K Poshayya, MVS Narayana Reddy, D Elisha, Bonthu Ratna Kumar, K Sambasiva Rao, Kancherla Ramulu, K Madhava Krishna Reddy, M Surya Rao, Racharla Appala Raju, G Venkatesh, Taddi Govinda, Patruni Madhusudana Rao, B Shivarami Reddy, Maradana Aruna Kumari and Mahaboob Basha.

Several other officers including Vadaboyina Padmavathi, B Somala, Kakara Ananda Rao, G Nagaraju, G Vijayalakshmi, K Sudharani, Penchala Prabhakar, Yallarao, D Pushpamani, K Vinayakam, V Shailaja, V Subba Rao, Rangala Chandramuni, K Subba Rao, S Vijayalakshmi, K Geethanjali, M Ramakrishna, Malathi Sudharani, GV Satyavani, M Anupama, CH Sattibabu, R Ramesh Babu, C Hariprasad, T Bapi Reddy and BK Venkateswarlu have also been shifted.

Chief Secretary Vijayanand issued the transfer orders. The reshuffle is expected to bring administrative momentum and ensure smoother implementation of government policies across districts.