Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
AP Government Transfers Several Deputy Collectors in Major Administrative Reshuffle

Published on February 25, 2026 by nymisha

AP Government Transfers Several Deputy Collectors in Major Administrative Reshuffle

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday carried out a large-scale transfer of Deputy Collectors and Special Deputy Collectors across the state. The reshuffle is part of ongoing administrative changes aimed at strengthening governance and improving efficiency in key departments.

According to official sources, the decision was taken after reviewing performance feedback and other administrative factors. The move signals a fresh round of restructuring within the state bureaucracy. All transferred officers have been directed to report to their new postings immediately.

Among those transferred are Madhusudhan Lambadi, G Sujatha, R Shivaramaudu, Madakam Savitri, Y Narendranath Reddy, N Chandrasekhar Reddy, Bondada Neelakantha Rao, B Anuradha, B Rajinikanth, Y Sushwagatam, K Poshayya, MVS Narayana Reddy, D Elisha, Bonthu Ratna Kumar, K Sambasiva Rao, Kancherla Ramulu, K Madhava Krishna Reddy, M Surya Rao, Racharla Appala Raju, G Venkatesh, Taddi Govinda, Patruni Madhusudana Rao, B Shivarami Reddy, Maradana Aruna Kumari and Mahaboob Basha.

Several other officers including Vadaboyina Padmavathi, B Somala, Kakara Ananda Rao, G Nagaraju, G Vijayalakshmi, K Sudharani, Penchala Prabhakar, Yallarao, D Pushpamani, K Vinayakam, V Shailaja, V Subba Rao, Rangala Chandramuni, K Subba Rao, S Vijayalakshmi, K Geethanjali, M Ramakrishna, Malathi Sudharani, GV Satyavani, M Anupama, CH Sattibabu, R Ramesh Babu, C Hariprasad, T Bapi Reddy and BK Venkateswarlu have also been shifted.

Chief Secretary Vijayanand issued the transfer orders. The reshuffle is expected to bring administrative momentum and ensure smoother implementation of government policies across districts.

