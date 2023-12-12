Is Netflix investing big in Tollywood?

Spread the love

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos recently paid his visit to Hyderabad and he met all the top actors of Telugu cinema and it turned out to be a surprise for the country. Several filmmakers too interacted with the team of Netflix explaining their plans. There are reports that Netflix would invest big on Telugu projects in the coming days and there are some interesting set of developments after the visit of Ted to Hyderabad. Netflix is in plans to lock their chart for the years 2024 and 2025.

Apart from acquiring the digital rights of biggies, Netflix is also in plans to produce projects with Tollywood stars. The discussions are currently in initial stages and the ideas are currently worked. Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda along with several other Tollywood filmmakers are in close touch with the team of Netflix and they are discussing projects. Netflix is expected to make some big announcements in 2024 about these collaborations.