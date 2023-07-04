Jagan failed on all fronts, says Byreddy

Senior politician and former minister from Rayalaseema region, Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy, came down heavily on chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for neglecting the region. Byreddy, who is also chairman of Rayalaseema Parirakshana Samithi, told the media persons that they would organise Chalo Delhi programme on July 28 seeking funds, jobs and water to the region.

The former minister said that people have trusted Jagan Mohan Reddy to develop the region. However, in the last four years, Jagan did nothing for the region except laying foundation stone for the steel plant in Kadapa.

Byreddy said that the Rayalaseema share of water is also being diverted to the coastal districts as Jagan Mohan Reddy turned a blind eye to the plight of the region. He said that they have been fighting for the due share of all resources to the region from the state. But, the successive governments have ignored their plea.

He further said that the people of the region thought that Jagan as a young leader would listen to them and develop the region. However, he said that Jagan had totally failed to take up the issues of the region and address them.

He also regretted that Jagan had failed to protect law and order in the state. He wondered what Jagan was doing when the family members of his own party MP were kidnapped and threatened. He said that crime in the state has increased in the last four years as Jagan could not get control over the administration.

Stating that several leaders from Rayalaseema have served as chief ministers in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. He regretted that the region was still starving for drinking water. He blamed Jagan Mohan Reddy for not taking up the Sangameswara project, which has been the long pending demand of the people of the region.

He said that he would continue to fight for the rights of the Rayalaseema region and wanted the chief minister to address the problems.