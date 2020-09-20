Jagan gave benefits to judges who helped in his cases: RK

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSRCP is on a single point programme to defame all those judges and courts which are passing orders against his Government’s unconstitutional decisions. It has reached a peak with the YSRCP MPs passing defamatory comments against the judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court directly in the Parliament. What more, the YSRCP MPs were commenting that the judges were acting in such a partisan manner because they were given house sites in Amaravati Capital City.

ABN Radha Krishna, in his latest Weekend Comment, made a specific reference to Vijayasai Reddy’s manipulative statement that the courts in AP did not give such orders against the then Governments’ decisions. RK reminds the YSRCP MP of how the courts at that time have issued many orders favouring CM Jaganmohan Reddy to bail him out of his illegal assets cases. RK recalled how Jaganmohan Reddy was surviving politically and was able to continue as Chief Minister just because of his manipulative tactics in the courts.

RK especially said that Jagan Reddy made retired judge Justice Raja Elango the Chairman of AP Real Estate Appellate Tribunal now. It was this same Justice Elango who issued stay orders on the confiscation of Bharati Cements properties by the Enforcement Directorate. The same justice also issued similar relief for Hetero Pharma company also at that time. Also, similarly personal exemption was given to Jaganmohan Reddy from appearing before the CBI courts amid reports of management by the YSRCP sympathisers.

RK commented that like never before, a kind of mob attack was launched by Jagan Reddy, his MPs and Ministers and MLAs on all systems and institutions. Even the judiciary is now thrown into a pitiable situation to defend itself to protect its own sanctity.