Bigg boss: Karate Kalyani eliminated and double elimination, both as expected

In Bigg boss season 4 Telugu, Karate Kalyani becomes the second contestant to leave the house. This week there were a total of 9 contestants nominated for the eviction but immediately after the nominations, most of the audience predicted that Kalyani will be evicted this week. But Bigg boss gave a ‘double’ twist this weekend.

Earlier social media has been spreading rumors that there may be double eliminations this week as two wild card entries joined the house this week. Some reported that Sai and Amma were having less voting and so one of them may exit. But some others predicted that Gangavva may leave the house on health grounds. However, Gangavva was the first contestant to get saved this week. Bigg boss host Nagarjuna also told that there will be a double elimination this week.

Harika to be sent to secret room?

However, as per the latest rumors, it is not Gangavva or Amma or Sai that is leaving the house but it is Harika who will be eliminated from the house this Sunday. Moreover, it is not going to be real elimination but it will be a fake elimination like that happened with Rahul Sipligunj in previous season.

We need to wait and see whether somebody will be really eliminated as part of double elimination or Harika will be sent to secret room as part of fake elimination.