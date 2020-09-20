Naga Chaitanya in talks for a sports drama?

With the arrival of coronavirus break, several directors spent time penning new scripts and there are several developments. The actors of Telugu cinema too spent ample time meeting several filmmakers through virtual meetings like Zoom calls discussing their upcoming projects. Young actor Naga Chaitanya is shooting for Love Story and the shoot completes this month. He will start shooting for Vikram Kumar’s Thank You post Dasara and the film is aimed for release during the first half of 2021.

Chaitanya is holding talks with Mohana Krishna Indraganti and Nandini Reddy for his upcoming movies. Young director Venky Atluri penned a sports drama and he is in talks with Chaitu for the film. He narrated the plot and the response is said to be positive. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi will produce this sports drama on Sithara Entertainments banner. A clarity on the project will be out once Venky Atluri narrates the complete script. Venky Atluri is currently directing Nithiin’s Rang De which is carrying decent expectations.