Jagan govt wasted money on land survey, says Minister

AP minister for revenue, Anagani Satyaprasad, on Monday alleged that the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government had wasted a lot of money on land resurvey in the last five years. He said that the present government was conducting an inquiry into the land deals of the previous government.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government had procured 77 lakh boundary stones in the last five years in the name of resurvey. The stones were purchased at a cost of Rs 650 crore, he said. This government is spending Rs 15 crore to remove Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photo on the stones, he said.

The Minister further said that the previous YSR Congress government had allocated lands to private people. The valuable lands were given at throw away price, he said. The present government would review the land allocations by the previous government and take necessary action. The government would not hesitate to take action against Jagan Mohan Reddy also, he said.

The Minister further said that the land allocations to the private people were done in the most unscientific manner by the previous government. Several rules were broken by the previous government in land allocation, the minister said. This government would bring everyone to book in this case, he said.

Also Read : AP withdraws Land Titling Act, passes repeal Act

Referring to the fire accident in Madanapalli sub-collectorate, the Minister said that the officials have given reports to chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy’s supporters are involved in the fire accident, he said. This government would not leave anyone behind the fire mishap, he said.

The Revenue Department secretary had stayed in Madanapalli for three days and conducted a thorough enquiry about the incident. He had given his report to the government. The government had suspended three officers in the case, he said. He further added that reports were coming from the people about the incident.

People were also complaining about land deals in Mandanapalli in the last five years, the Minister said. He further added that this government would inquire into every land deal in the last five years and take necessary action against the persons responsible.