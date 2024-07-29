Madanapalle Fire Case: Three Officials Suspended

Following the alleged link to the fire at the Madanapalle RDO office on July 21st, three officials were suspended on Monday. Former Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Murali, current RDO Hari Prasad, and senior assistant Gowtham Teja have been suspended.

Special Chief Secretary of Revenue, RP Sisodia, spent three days investigating the incident under the directions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Sisodia submitted his report on Saturday, recommending the suspensions. He confirmed that the fire was deliberately set to destroy crucial files, rather than being an accident.

Murali was the previous RDO, Hari Prasad was the acting RDO of Madanapalle, and Gowtham, who dealt with assigned lands, was present at the office at the time of the incident. The fire broke out at 11:30 PM, and Gowtham was in the office until 10:30 PM on July 21st. The incident resulted in the destruction of 2,440 files related to 22A lands and assigned lands.

