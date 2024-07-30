x
Shah Rukh Khan to fly to USA on Medical Front

Published on July 30, 2024 by ratnasri

Shah Rukh Khan to fly to USA on Medical Front

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is an occupied man on the workfront. Though he has taken a break from shoots, he is monitoring the pre-production work of films and he has invested big money in various businesses. He suffered a heat stroke on May 21st in an IPL match and was hospitalized. He recovered soon and got back to work. Shah Rukh Khan was in a private hospital in Mumbai for an eye treatment and the treatment was not successful. Shah Rukh Khan was referred to the USA for an advanced treatment at the earliest.

As per the reports from the Bollywood media, Shah Rukh Khan will fly to the USA at the earliest to get treated for his eyes. The exact issue is yet to be known and the team of Shah Rukh Khan were unavailable to respond for the same. Shah Rukh Khan is all set to shoot for King, an action thriller to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also has Suhana Khan in an important role and Abhishek Bacchhan essaying the role of the lead antagonist. Several other projects are in various stages of scripting and pre-production. Wishing Shah Rukh Khan a speedy recovery.

