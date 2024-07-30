Maharaja Remake is a bad Decision for Aamir Khan

Maharaja remains as a cult classic in the career of Vijay Sethupathi and Tamil cinema. The film did well in Tamil and Maharaja is now available on Netflix for streaming. The climax portions are quite thrilling and several people across the nation watched the film on Netflix. Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan acquired the remake rights of this thriller and there are reports that he will feature in the Hindi remake of the film. Why is remaking Maharaja a bad decision for Aamir Khan?

Remakes not doing Well: With all the super hit films of Indian languages available on digital platforms, it is not a wise decision to remake a super hit film. All the films are also available in multiple Indian languages like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam apart from Hindi.

Twist of Maharaja: The film has a major twist during the climax which could not be predicted by most of the audience. This is the major USP for Maharaja. After the film is available on OTT, the twist is revealed to the nation and it is discussed among the circles who could not watch the film. Once the twist is known, Maharaja is no more a thriller.

Adaptation: Any remake needs a right adaptation to suit the nativity and the taste of the audience. Maharaja would be better called as a native Tamil film and it is highly impossible to adapt such a cult script.

Originals: The audience these days are interested in watching originals rather than waiting for remakes. Aamir Khan as an actor will take a long time to adapt and remake the film. Maharaja would be a stale product by the time the remake hits the screens. A larger section of the Indian audience would watch Maharaja on various platforms by the time the remake gets ready.