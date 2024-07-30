A Destination Wedding for Kiran Abbavaram

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram will test his luck with an interesting attempt KA. The actor took his time and waited for the right project. The teaser of KA was completely impressive and all the theatrical and non-theatrical deals are closed. Kiran Abbavaram got engaged to his lady love Rahasya Gorak this year and the wedding date is locked. Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya will tie the knot in a destination wedding in Kerala on August 22nd. The wedding will have limited attendance of family members and the close friends of the couple. It will take place in a resort in Kerala.

Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya made their acting debut in Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru and they fell in love. After years of relationship, they decided to get married with the approval of their parents. After tasting a series of debacles, Kiran Abbavaram slowed down and has all his hopes on KA. Considering the budgets, he also decided to share the profits instead of taking his remuneration. The film will leave the makers in profit before the release. Hope the actor continues to deliver impressive films post marriage and good luck to Kiran Abbavaram, Rahasya on their wedding in August.