Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Movie News

A Destination Wedding for Kiran Abbavaram

Published on July 30, 2024 by ratnasri

A Destination Wedding for Kiran Abbavaram

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram will test his luck with an interesting attempt KA. The actor took his time and waited for the right project. The teaser of KA was completely impressive and all the theatrical and non-theatrical deals are closed. Kiran Abbavaram got engaged to his lady love Rahasya Gorak this year and the wedding date is locked. Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya will tie the knot in a destination wedding in Kerala on August 22nd. The wedding will have limited attendance of family members and the close friends of the couple. It will take place in a resort in Kerala.

Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya made their acting debut in Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru and they fell in love. After years of relationship, they decided to get married with the approval of their parents. After tasting a series of debacles, Kiran Abbavaram slowed down and has all his hopes on KA. Considering the budgets, he also decided to share the profits instead of taking his remuneration. The film will leave the makers in profit before the release. Hope the actor continues to deliver impressive films post marriage and good luck to Kiran Abbavaram, Rahasya on their wedding in August.

