October is the biggest bet for Tamil Cinema

Excluding Maharaja and some small budget films, there were no impressive films from Tamil cinema this year. Also none of the star actors except Kamal Haasan tested their luck during the first half of the year. Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is one of the biggest debacles of Tamil cinema. October is packed with biggies and Tamil cinema is heading for the biggest bet during the Dasara and Diwali holiday season. Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, Suriya’s Kanguva, Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi and Siva Karthikeyan’s Amaran are hitting the screens in the month.

Suriya’s Kanguva is the most expensive film and the expectations are big on the film. All the deals for the film are closed and Kanguva arrives on October 10th. Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan which was in Dasara race is now moved to Diwali release. The film releases on October 31st. Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi too will arrive for Diwali and Siva Karthikeya’s Amaran too is announced for Diwali release. The biggest films of Tamil cinema for the year 2024 are releasing in the month of October. All these films will have a simultaneous release in Telugu.