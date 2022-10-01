Jagan harassing his critics those questioning his Govt’s failures, says TDP

Former minister and senior TDP leader, Alapati Rajendra Prasad on Saturday said that those who are questioning the failures and the atrocities being committed by Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, are being subjected to harassment and false cases are being foisted on them by the CID.

Rajendra Prasad told media persons at the party headquarters here that senior the TDP leaders, Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu and Chintakayala Vijay are being subjected to various kinds of problems only because they are fighting against the atrocities being committed by the leaders of the YSRCP. How the police can enter Vijay house without proper permission, he asked.

It is nothing but atrocious that attempts were made to take the servant maids in Vijay house into custody and his family members too have been threatened. Though the High Court has made it clear several times that such attempts are against the democratic norms, the State government did not learn any lessons till now, he observed.

Even the Supreme Court too made it clear that no action can be initiated against anyone with regard to social media posts but the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is still continuing the highhanded attitude, Rajendra Prasad maintained. This kind dictatorial attitude will no longer be permitted in the State, he stated.

Rajendra Prasad said that ganja cultivation has reached its peak in the State and it is being supplied to neighbouring States like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The governments in these States have already raised their voice on this, the former minister said.

All the systems in the State are being destroyed and the Jagan Reddy government is not allowing even the CBI to enter the State. The High Court has already made it clear that no action should be taken against Chintakayala Vijay, he pointed out and asked how the police can enter his house at midnight.

Corruption and mafia are ruling the roost in the State and when the TDP comes back to power in the coming elections such forces who are indulging in this kind of illegal activities will be taken to task, he stated.