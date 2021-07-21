Jagan hell-bent on protecting this mediaperson?

With the High Court taking a serious view of the political publicity that the Delhi-based media advisors of the AP Government are doing, the focus is now on their role and functions. The High Court is likely to review their roles and the emoluments being given to them.

Soon after he came to power, YS Jagan appointed some media personnel, who peddled favourable stories and created a positive impact, as his media advisors. One such person was appointed as the Government advisor for national media. His task was to popularise government schemes and create an interface between the YS Jagan Government and the national media. However, the ‘advisor’ is said to be behaving more like an unannounced MP and is busy promoting Jagan’s politics at the national level. More than the government schemes, he is said to be promoting YS Jagan and his brand of politics. He is said to have become a regular media fixture in New Delhi’s media.

Based on a recent petition, the High Court is said to be reviewing the functions, role and the emoluments given to such advisors to YS Jagan government. There are also questions as to how and why these advisors are getting highlighted in the media. The salaries and emoluments given to such media advisors runs into lakhs of rupees. The court will examine them too, if sources are to be believed.

However, YS Jagan is said to be quite impressed with their achievements and wants to reward the mediapersons who are creating a favourable image of him in the national media. He is said to be disinclined to lose them. He is said to be planning alternative moves to ensure that they stay in the job in Delhi. Let’s wait and see how things pan out.