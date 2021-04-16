Jagan plan to use Amul to beat Heritage, Sangam

One of the main missions of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is to remove the control of one particular caste on the dairy industry in the coastal region. At the same time, the CM’s singular target is to hurt Heritage that belongs to the Chandrababu Naidu family. As part of this, the Gujarat-based Amul Industry was brought to Andhra Pradesh and it has opened its shops at many places in the State already.

In yet another step towards hurting local dairy farms, the Chief Minister is going to inaugurate procurement of milk by Amul. Once started, this is going to change the overall scene in rural areas. The so-called Sangam, Vijaya Milk and such local dairies are expected to suffer heavily.

The Sangam Dairy has long been operating in Guntur district and other places. It has got loyal suppliers of milk in the rural areas in the coastal belt. They are confident that their customers will not shift to Amul that easily.

Whatever, the milk procurement is also going to become a matter of political interest from now on. There are fears that pressure will be there on the dairy farmers from the volunteers to patronise and supply their milk to Amul.

Also, the CM has given indications already that Amul would pay a greater rate to the farmers than the existing dairy farms.