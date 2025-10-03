x
Jagan Plans Protest Against PPP Model for Medical Colleges

Published on October 3, 2025 by swathy

Jagan Plans Protest Against PPP Model for Medical Colleges

Amid growing political tension in Andhra Pradesh, former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a strong stand against the state coalition government’s decision to complete medical colleges through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Jagan and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) argue that handing over these institutions to private players is not in the public interest and have vowed to oppose the move through protests.

The former CM has personally decided to join the demonstrations, underscoring the political significance of the issue. On October 9, Jagan will visit Anakapalli district to inspect ongoing construction at the Narsipatnam Medical College and review the work initiated during his tenure. Party sources say Jagan will highlight the 17 medical colleges his government began, stressing that the coalition should complete these projects rather than privatize them.

Following the site visit, Jagan is expected to outline a broader action plan, including statewide protests centered in Rajahmundry or Nandyal. Allegations of attempts to privatize ten of the colleges and criticisms over the discontinuation of the HealthSri scheme have further intensified the controversy.

