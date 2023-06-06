Former minister and senior TDP leader, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, on Tuesday felt that the folly and lust for money of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, have become a bane for the Polavaram project.

“How Jagan Mohan Reddy, who could not complete even a single project in the past 48 months and could not apply irrigation atero even a single acre, can complete the Polavaram project in the remaining 278 days,” Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, popularly known as Uma, asked.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters here Devinei Uma felt that the Chief Minister has deliberately brought down the height of the Polavaram project from 150 meters to 135 metres as he could not manage to get funds from the Centre.

The former minister is of the opinion that Jagan will remain in history as the most inefficient Chief Minister of the State who could not complete the project despite having 31 MPs. Since the elections are fast approaching, he has taken up the exercise of the works to fill the pits with sand, Uma stated.

Leaving the project displaced to their fate, Mr Jagan has taken up the project of erecting the statues with a cost of Rs 300 cr in the name of beautification, the TDP leader said. This great leader, who termed the Pattiseema project a mere waste and did not bother when the motors are getting rusted for the past four years, is now taking up another lift irrigation project at a cost of Rs 786 cr, Uma pointed out.

Devineni Uma asked as to why the media is not allowed to visit the Polavaram project. Is it not a fact that the media persons pointed this out during the visit of the Chief Minister to Polavaram, he said and expressed surprise how the project displaced or even the people living around Polavaram were not present during Jagan’s visit to the project.

Devineni Umamaheswara Rao demanded the State Government to immediately publish a white paper with facts on the expenditure on the irrigation sector in the past four years and the projects works completed.