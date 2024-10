Kalki 21 days Worldwide Collections – Collects 930 Cr Gross

Spread the love

Kalki is continuing its blockbuster worldwide as the film shows very good jumps on Weekends/Holidays and a steady run on weekdays. The film by the end of the third week has collected 930 cr gross worldwide. Distributor share of the film stands at 442 Cr. The film now stands at All Time Top 7th among all Indian films Worldwide as it has surpassed Animal. Dangal, Baahubali2, RRR, KGF-2, Jawan, and Pathaan are ahead of this film. It needs to be seen if the film will cross the 1000 cr mark as it has a very long way to go. The film has surpassed 150 cr distributor share in Telugu States which has been achieved by Baahubali2 & RRR in the past.

Below are the area-wise shares: (Gross numbers in Brackets)