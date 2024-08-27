x
Kangana Ranaut faces Death Threats before Emergency Release

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is facing controversy again as her upcoming film “Emergency” nears its release. Ranaut, who is both the lead actress and director of the film, has reported receiving death threats. She has called the law enforcement agencies in Maharashtra, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh to take immediate action. The film, which portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the 1975 Emergency, has been criticized by members of the Sikh community. The president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has publicly demanded a ban on the film, claiming it misrepresents Sikhs and promotes harmful stereotypes. Ranaut’s past remarks, perceived as anti-Sikh and anti-Punjab, have further intensified the backlash against the film. The situation escalated when a Punjabi influencer issued a threatening video directed at Ranaut, referring to historical figures involved in acts of violence.

If the film is released, Kangana would face violence not only from Sikhs but also from people of other faiths. The video quickly became viral. In response to the threats, Kangana Ranaut used social media to request police protection. She tagged the official accounts of the Maharashtra, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh police, asking them to investigate the matter and ensure her safety. Emergency is scheduled for a nationwide release on September 6, 2024, and features a cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Shreyas Talpade.

