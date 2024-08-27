NITI Aayog members meet Naidu

NITI Aayog members met Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Velagapudi secretariat on Tuesday. They discussed the Vikasit AP 2047 vision document to be released this year. Naidu told the NITI Aayog members that India should be developed as a 2 trillion dollars nation by 2047.

He also told them that his government is preparing a vision document for Andhra Pradesh. The government would work to achieve the target, he said. He further said that the government would also put the state on the track of Vikasit 2047. The government is moving on the lines to develop the state as the number one state in the country by 2047, he told the NITI Aayog members.

Chandrababu Naidu also told the NITI Aayog members that his government is preparing vision documents for every district. This would be ready in the next five years, he said. He said that his government would work to develop Andhra Pradesh as a high value agriculture hub. The government would also develop the state industrially and provide jobs for the youth, he said.

The state would also be developed as a logistic hub for the eastern parts of the country, Naidu said. The government would give skill training to the youth and develop employability in the youth, he said. He said that more industries would be attracted to the state. The government would take measures to bring more industries to the state in the next five years, he said.

The state would also be developed as a global tourist destination, the chief minister said. The government would invite the global tourists to the state, he said. He further added that the government would develop tourist spots across the state. The government would give highest priority to developing tourist spots, he said.

The chief minister further said that the health sector would be strengthened in the state. People would get medical facilities across the state. The government would bring more private hospitals to the state and expand the medical and health activities, the chief minister said. He said that the state would be developed as a digital governance state in the next five years. The government would initiate steps to introduce paperless governance in the years to come, Chandrababu Naidu told the NITI Aayog members.