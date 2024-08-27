x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

NITI Aayog members meet Naidu

Published on August 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court
image
Pic Talk: Vedhika looks super hot in a Bikini
image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt
image
Exclusive updates of Prabhas’ Raja Saab

NITI Aayog members meet Naidu

NITI Aayog members met Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Velagapudi secretariat on Tuesday. They discussed the Vikasit AP 2047 vision document to be released this year. Naidu told the NITI Aayog members that India should be developed as a 2 trillion dollars nation by 2047.

He also told them that his government is preparing a vision document for Andhra Pradesh. The government would work to achieve the target, he said. He further said that the government would also put the state on the track of Vikasit 2047. The government is moving on the lines to develop the state as the number one state in the country by 2047, he told the NITI Aayog members.

Chandrababu Naidu also told the NITI Aayog members that his government is preparing vision documents for every district. This would be ready in the next five years, he said. He said that his government would work to develop Andhra Pradesh as a high value agriculture hub. The government would also develop the state industrially and provide jobs for the youth, he said.

The state would also be developed as a logistic hub for the eastern parts of the country, Naidu said. The government would give skill training to the youth and develop employability in the youth, he said. He said that more industries would be attracted to the state. The government would take measures to bring more industries to the state in the next five years, he said.

The state would also be developed as a global tourist destination, the chief minister said. The government would invite the global tourists to the state, he said. He further added that the government would develop tourist spots across the state. The government would give highest priority to developing tourist spots, he said.

The chief minister further said that the health sector would be strengthened in the state. People would get medical facilities across the state. The government would bring more private hospitals to the state and expand the medical and health activities, the chief minister said. He said that the state would be developed as a digital governance state in the next five years. The government would initiate steps to introduce paperless governance in the years to come, Chandrababu Naidu told the NITI Aayog members.

Next Dastagiri Files Complaint Against YS Jagan, Bharathi, and Avinash Previous Kangana Ranaut faces Death Threats before Emergency Release
else

TRENDING

image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court
image
Pic Talk: Vedhika looks super hot in a Bikini
image
Exclusive updates of Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Latest

image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court
image
Pic Talk: Vedhika looks super hot in a Bikini
image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt
image
Exclusive updates of Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing

Related Articles

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event