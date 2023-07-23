Kanguva Glimpse: Suriya is just Ruthless

Advertisement

Top actor Suriya is testing his luck with a periodic adventure after a long while and the film is Kanguva. Marking the actor’s birthday, the glimpse of Kanguva is out and it is a visual feast. Suriya looks ruthless in this action-packed film. The video glimpse is highly impressive and is a perfect birthday treat for Suriya’s fans. Kanguva is also the costliest film made in Suriya’s career and the film will head for release in 3D in ten languages.

Devi Sri Prasad scores a stupendous background score for the glimpse. Suriya is attempting something new with Kanguva and the first glimpse brings out huge expectations on the film. The cinematography and the art-work is top-class. UV Creations and Studio Green are producing this big-budget film. Siva is the director and Disha Patani is the leading lady. The film is expected to hit the screens next year.