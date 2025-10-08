Kantara Chapter 1 Attains A Great Milestone

Rishab Shetty’s socio fantasy adventure Kantara Chapter 1 continues its phenomenal run at the box office, both in India and overseas.

Directed by and starring Shetty himself, the film roared into theatres with a record-breaking opening and has sustained its momentum well into the second week.

Defying weekday slowdowns, Kantara Chapter 1 is still drawing strong crowds and smashing records across domestic and international markets.

The film has now crossed the impressive $3 million mark in North America, marking a great milestone and further amplifying the global roar around the film.

Capitalizing on the Dussehra holiday season, the movie delivered an exceptional first-week performance, followed by a stellar second weekend that solidified its blockbuster status.

Overall, Kantara Chapter 1 has impressively surpassed a gigantic 400 Cr mark in worldwide gross so far.

Audiences and critics alike are praising Rishab Shetty’s commanding performance, the film’s high-quality VFX, and its gripping, culturally rooted narrative. The strong word-of-mouth and emotional resonance have made it a must-watch—many even returning for repeat viewings.

Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 is being hailed as a cinematic triumph and is well on its way to shattering more records in the days to come.