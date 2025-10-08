x
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Kantara Chapter 1 Attains A Great Milestone

Published on October 8, 2025 by nymisha

Kantara Chapter 1 Attains A Great Milestone

Rishab Shetty’s socio fantasy adventure Kantara Chapter 1 continues its phenomenal run at the box office, both in India and overseas.

Directed by and starring Shetty himself, the film roared into theatres with a record-breaking opening and has sustained its momentum well into the second week.

Defying weekday slowdowns, Kantara Chapter 1 is still drawing strong crowds and smashing records across domestic and international markets.

The film has now crossed the impressive $3 million mark in North America, marking a great milestone and further amplifying the global roar around the film.

Capitalizing on the Dussehra holiday season, the movie delivered an exceptional first-week performance, followed by a stellar second weekend that solidified its blockbuster status.

Overall, Kantara Chapter 1 has impressively surpassed a gigantic 400 Cr mark in worldwide gross so far.

Audiences and critics alike are praising Rishab Shetty’s commanding performance, the film’s high-quality VFX, and its gripping, culturally rooted narrative. The strong word-of-mouth and emotional resonance have made it a must-watch—many even returning for repeat viewings.

Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 is being hailed as a cinematic triumph and is well on its way to shattering more records in the days to come.

