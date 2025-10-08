Hudiyo Hudiyo: The Melody That Touches the Heart

The latest song Hudiyo Hudiyo from Mass Jathara brings a fresh wave of melody to the festive season. After setting the charts ablaze with Tu Mera Lover and Ole Ole, the film’s team delivers a mellower tune filled with soul and style.

Ravi Teja revives his vintage form, blending mass attitude with emotional subtlety, while Sreeleela’s delightful charm amplifies the romance and warmth. Their on-screen chemistry creates a magnetic pull for listeners and viewers alike.

Music by Bheems Ceciroleo with vocals from Hesham Abdul Wahab and lyrics by Dev gives this track an evergreen appeal. The film, directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and produced by Sithara Entertainments & Fortune Four Cinemas, releases on October 31st, presented by Srikara Studios.