x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Hudiyo Hudiyo: The Melody That Touches the Heart

Published on October 8, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Kantara Chapter 1 Attains A Great Milestone
image
Hudiyo Hudiyo: The Melody That Touches the Heart
image
People Media Factory lines up 13 Projects
image
Telusu Kada Explores Emotional Complexity
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: “Firestorm” Tasks & Wild Card Twist

Hudiyo Hudiyo: The Melody That Touches the Heart

The latest song Hudiyo Hudiyo from Mass Jathara brings a fresh wave of melody to the festive season. After setting the charts ablaze with Tu Mera Lover and Ole Ole, the film’s team delivers a mellower tune filled with soul and style.

Ravi Teja revives his vintage form, blending mass attitude with emotional subtlety, while Sreeleela’s delightful charm amplifies the romance and warmth. Their on-screen chemistry creates a magnetic pull for listeners and viewers alike.

Music by Bheems Ceciroleo with vocals from Hesham Abdul Wahab and lyrics by Dev gives this track an evergreen appeal. The film, directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and produced by Sithara Entertainments & Fortune Four Cinemas, releases on October 31st, presented by Srikara Studios.

Next Kantara Chapter 1 Attains A Great Milestone Previous People Media Factory lines up 13 Projects
else

TRENDING

image
Kantara Chapter 1 Attains A Great Milestone
image
Hudiyo Hudiyo: The Melody That Touches the Heart
image
People Media Factory lines up 13 Projects

Latest

image
Kantara Chapter 1 Attains A Great Milestone
image
Hudiyo Hudiyo: The Melody That Touches the Heart
image
People Media Factory lines up 13 Projects
image
Telusu Kada Explores Emotional Complexity
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: “Firestorm” Tasks & Wild Card Twist

Most Read

image
Mohan Babu University Faces Major Setback: ₹26 Crore Fee Scam Exposed, Recognition at Risk
image
Tension Erupts as Police Block Jagan’s 63-km Road Tour to Makavarapalem
image
Karur Stampede: Vijay speaks to victims’ families

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event