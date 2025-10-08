People Media Factory lines up 13 Projects

People Media Factory is one of the leading production houses of Telugu cinema and they have completed 50 films in no time. A series of flops left TG Vishwa Prasad in huge losses but the super success of Mirai brought him back to the race. He has Raja Saab with Prabhas and Telusu Kada with Siddhu Jonnalagadda gearing up for release and the production house has 13 films lined up in the next few years. Several new projects are under discussion. Here is the list of the upcoming movies of PMF:
Telusu Kada
The Raja Saab
Goodachari 2
Mowgli
Mirai 2
Zombie Reddy 2
Dhruv Sarja Film
Ranamandala
Pinaka
Maa Kaali
Garividi Lakshmi
Jaat 2
A Film with Pawan Kalyan