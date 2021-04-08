KCR’s sop to private teachers to beat corona financial crisis

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday (today) announced financial assistance of Rs 2,000 and 25 kgs of rice per month to help teachers working in private schools who are facing severe financial crisis on account of lockdown of schools since March last year and due to non-payment of salaries by the managements of private schools.

The Telangana government has recently announced closure of all schools in the state indefinitely from March 24 in the wake of increasing corona cases after reopening schools in February this year.

This led to sharp protests from teachers working in private schools. They hit the streets demanding government to either reopen the schools or provide them financial assistance.

Following this, KCR has decided to provide Rs 2,000 cash and 25 kgs of rice for free through ration shops every month till schools are reopened.

However, the teachers and other staff working in private schools have to submit applications to avail of this benefit at the offices of district collectors.

Around 1.50 lakh teachers and other staff working in private schools are expected to benefit out of the scheme announced by KCR.

KCR stated that the decision was taken on humanitarian grounds to help teachers and other staff in private schools who are facing a crisis due to corona.