‘Kingdom’ Trailer : Vijay is a ‘Man on Mission’

Vijay Devarakonda’s Kingdom generated a strong buzz because of the intense first look and the explosive teaser which presented the actor in a rugged and violent avatar. With Jersey fame director Gautham Tinnanuri at the helm, the expectations are very high and the theatrical trailer is packed with elements that match the hype. The film is slated for release on July 31st.

The two minute trailer that was unveiled during the pre-release event surprisingly fleshes out the conflict point and divulges the story line. Vijay Devarakonda turns an undercover spy on a purpose and joins a completely uncivilized gang which is led by his own brother Satyadev. What then follows is an entirely different world set in the backdrop of Srilanka and how Vijay handles his mission by overcoming the emotional turmoil and fractured relation with his brother forms the rest of the story. The trailer is all about his transformation from an undercover spy to an underdog leader in the war-torn world where he was sent to infiltrate.

Unlike regular hero-centric trailers, this glimpse reveals the basic premise and showcases the emotional journey of the lead protagonist who embarks on a life changing mission. The trailer is filled with a heavy dose of action scenes and breathtaking chase sequences which are likely to be the major highlight for the film. Vijay’s body language and mannerisms deviate from he essayed in previous outings. Bhagyashree Borse makes a brief apperance in a scene.

Anirudh Ravichander elevates the setting with his signature style pulsating score. The spectacular visuals due to the superlative production values makes the trailer beyond exciting and boosts the buzz on the film. Naga Vamshi and Sai Soujanya are jointly bankrolling the film.