Kiran Abbavaram’s KA: Dulquer Salmaan releasing in Malayalam

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram is set to grace the screens once again in the upcoming movie titled “KA”. Kiran appears in a completely new appearance. With this period action thriller he aims to set a new benchmark. The film is securing massive deals from major productions following an impressive teaser.

With each new content release, the team’s prospects for KA continue to rise, generating significant buzz in trade circles and high audience expectations. Recently, producer Vamsi Nandipati acquired the Telugu theatrical rights for a substantial amount, and other language deals have also been finalized.

Today, it was announced that the Malayalam version of KA will be released worldwide by Dulquer Salmaan’s production company, Wayfarer Films. Dulquer, impressed by the teaser and the film’s strong content, secured the rights for the Malayalam version. Distribution partners for other languages will be announced soon.

The makers are planning to elevate expectations with upcoming content, and the release date for KA will be announced soon. The film is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy with huge budget under the banner of Srichakraas Entertainments. This film is directed by the talented debutant duo Sujith and Sandeep. It is said that the film will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.