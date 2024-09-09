x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Reading Books Benefits
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Kiran Abbavaram’s KA: Dulquer Salmaan releasing in Malayalam

Published on September 9, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu Naidu vows to achieve Bharat Ratna for NTR
image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra
image
Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?

Kiran Abbavaram’s KA: Dulquer Salmaan releasing in Malayalam

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram is set to grace the screens once again in the upcoming movie titled “KA”. Kiran appears in a completely new appearance. With this period action thriller he aims to set a new benchmark. The film is securing massive deals from major productions following an impressive teaser.

With each new content release, the team’s prospects for KA continue to rise, generating significant buzz in trade circles and high audience expectations. Recently, producer Vamsi Nandipati acquired the Telugu theatrical rights for a substantial amount, and other language deals have also been finalized.

Today, it was announced that the Malayalam version of KA will be released worldwide by Dulquer Salmaan’s production company, Wayfarer Films. Dulquer, impressed by the teaser and the film’s strong content, secured the rights for the Malayalam version. Distribution partners for other languages will be announced soon.

The makers are planning to elevate expectations with upcoming content, and the release date for KA will be announced soon. The film is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy with huge budget under the banner of Srichakraas Entertainments. This film is directed by the talented debutant duo Sujith and Sandeep. It is said that the film will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.

Next NTR meets Sandeep Reddy Vanga Previous ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’: Curtain has fallen on production works, dubbing works to begin
else

TRENDING

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra

Latest

image
Chandrababu Naidu vows to achieve Bharat Ratna for NTR
image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra
image
Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu vows to achieve Bharat Ratna for NTR
image
Galla Madhavi backtracks on Bhagavad Gita controversy
image
No Jamali Elections Until 2029 : Chandrababu Naidu

Related Articles

Reading Books Benefits Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley