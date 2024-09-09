x
‘Sarangapani Jathakam’: Curtain has fallen on production works, dubbing works to begin

Published on September 9, 2024

‘Sarangapani Jathakam’: Curtain has fallen on production works, dubbing works to begin

Priyadarshi’s ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’, a rapid-fire comedy entertainer with a seeming philosophical outlook towards destiny and will-power, is directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti. Bankrolled prestigiously by producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad of Sridevi Movies, it is entering the post-production phase.

The makers reveal that the film was shot successfully over five schedules. “Now that the shoot is over, the focus completely shifts to post-production. From the second week of September, dubbing works will be done,” they add.

The film comes from the director-producer duo of ‘Gentleman’ and ‘Sammohanam’. For producer Krishna Prasad, the film holds a greater emotional value than the previous two films with Indraganti. For decades, his wish to produce a movie directed by Jandhyala remained a mere dream. With Indraganti, who takes inspiration from Jandhyala’s inimitable comedy style, the producer’s wish stands fulfilled. He also recalls that Jandhyala wrote dialogues for two of the films produced by him, particularly Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s ‘Aditya 369’.

‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ is also animated by a bunch of happening comedians, particularly Vennela Kishore and Viva Harsha. VK Naresh, seen in Indraganti’s ‘Sammohanam’, is another top-rated comedy actor in the cast. Tanikella Bharani and Srinivas Avasarala, two of Indraganti’s preferred artists, will also be seen.

