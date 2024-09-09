x
Custom Mobile Image
Record: India ended up with 29 medals in Paralympics 2024

Published on September 9, 2024

Record: India ended up with 29 medals in Paralympics 2024

India has achieved a record-breaking performance at the Paris Paralympics 2024, marking it as the country’s best Paralympic Games to date. From Avani Lekhara’s gold in shooting to Navdeep’s gold in javelin, Indian athletes have showcased exceptional talent and determination.

India concluded the Games with an impressive tally of 29 medals, including 7 golds, 9 silvers, and 13 bronzes. This outstanding performance secured India the 18th position in the overall medals table, placing them in the Top 20 nations. China continued to dominate the Paralympics, topping the table with 200 medals, while Nepal finished at the bottom with one bronze medal.

This achievement significantly surpasses India’s previous best performance at the Tokyo Paralympics, where they won 19 medals.

List of Medalists:

Gold Medallists:

1.Avani Lekhara in Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 (Shooting)

2.Nitesh Kumar in Men’s singles SL3 (Badminton)

3.Sumit Antil in Men’s Javelin throw F64 (Athletics)

4.Harvinder Singh in Men’s Individual Recurve (Archery)

5.Dharambir in Men’s club throw 51 (Athletics)

6.Praveen Kumar T64 High Jump (Athletics)

7.Navdeep Singh in Men’s Javelin F41 (Athletics)

Silver Medalists:

1.Manish Narwal in Men’s 10m air pistol SH1 (Shooting)

2.Nishad Kumar in Men’s high jump T47 (Athletics)

3.Yogesh Kathuniya in Men’s discus throw F56 (Athletics)

4.Thulasimathi Murugesan in Women’s singles SU5 (Badminton)

5.Suhas Yathiraj in Men’s singles SL4 (Badminton)

6.Ajeet Singh in Men’s Javelin F46 (Athletics)

7.Sharad Kumar in Men’s High Jump T63 (Athletics)

8.Sachin Khilari in Men Shot Put F46 (Athletics)

9.Pranav Soorma in Men’s club throw 51 (Athletics)

Bronze Medalists:

1.Mona Agarwal in Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 (Shooting)

2.Preethi Pal in Women’s 100m T35 (Athletics)

3.Rubina Francis in Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 (Shooting)

4.Preethi Pal in Women’s 200m T35 (Athletics)

5.Manisha Ramadass in Women’s singles SU5 (Badminton)

6.Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi in Mixed team compound open (Archery)

7.Nithya Sre Sivan in Women’s singles SH6 (Badminton)

8. Deepthi Jeevanji in Women’s 400m T20 (Athletics)

9.Sundar Singh Gurjar in Men’s Javelin F46 (Athletics)

10.Mariyappan Thangavelu in Men’s High Jump T63 (Athletics)

11.Kapil Parmar in Judo Men’s – 60kg (Judo)

12.Hokato Sema in Men’s Shot Put F57 (Athletics)

13.Simran Singh in Women’s 200m T12 (Athletics)

-Sanyogita

