x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Reading Books Benefits
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Tamannaah opens about her Relationships

Published on September 9, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu Naidu vows to achieve Bharat Ratna for NTR
image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra
image
Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?

Tamannaah opens about her Relationships

Tamannaah Bhatia is an outspoken actor who openly shares her personal life. She is known for her honesty and has discussed various aspects of her career, support system, relationships, and views on life and love. In a podcast interview, Tamannaah spoke about the red flags in a relationship, emphasizing that trying to change a partner and lying are major issues. She believes that the key for men in a relationship is to simply listen to their partner. Discussing the five love languages, Tamannaah said she appreciates affirmative words and quality time with her partner. She explained that while all five love languages are needed, some people need one form more than others. In the past, she used to get offended when given excessive gifts because it felt like the other person was trying to put a price tag on the relationship.

Tamannaah shared that earlier, she was a very giving partner without considering if the other person could receive it, which was a form of toxic positivity. She said it’s the give-and-take exchange that makes a relationship work. However, this doesn’t mean she has stopped being a giver in a relationship, as she is honest and true in her relationships.

“I am highly expressive and compassionate. I have a keen intuition about my partner and excel at comprehending unspoken sentiments. We are all aware of what can hurt our partners, and I will be mindful to never intentionally say anything to cause them pain” told the actress. Tamannaah shared that her past heartbreaks have contributed to her personal growth. She explained that the first one occurred when she was young, and she was unsure if she could prioritize someone else’s needs over her own. She wanted to explore more in her life. The second heartbreak happened when she realized that the person would not have a positive impact on her life in the long term.

Next Record: India ended up with 29 medals in Paralympics 2024 Previous Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Bebakka Evicted
else

TRENDING

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra

Latest

image
Chandrababu Naidu vows to achieve Bharat Ratna for NTR
image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra
image
Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu vows to achieve Bharat Ratna for NTR
image
Galla Madhavi backtracks on Bhagavad Gita controversy
image
No Jamali Elections Until 2029 : Chandrababu Naidu

Related Articles

Reading Books Benefits Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley