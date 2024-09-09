Tamannaah opens about her Relationships

Tamannaah Bhatia is an outspoken actor who openly shares her personal life. She is known for her honesty and has discussed various aspects of her career, support system, relationships, and views on life and love. In a podcast interview, Tamannaah spoke about the red flags in a relationship, emphasizing that trying to change a partner and lying are major issues. She believes that the key for men in a relationship is to simply listen to their partner. Discussing the five love languages, Tamannaah said she appreciates affirmative words and quality time with her partner. She explained that while all five love languages are needed, some people need one form more than others. In the past, she used to get offended when given excessive gifts because it felt like the other person was trying to put a price tag on the relationship.

Tamannaah shared that earlier, she was a very giving partner without considering if the other person could receive it, which was a form of toxic positivity. She said it’s the give-and-take exchange that makes a relationship work. However, this doesn’t mean she has stopped being a giver in a relationship, as she is honest and true in her relationships.

“I am highly expressive and compassionate. I have a keen intuition about my partner and excel at comprehending unspoken sentiments. We are all aware of what can hurt our partners, and I will be mindful to never intentionally say anything to cause them pain” told the actress. Tamannaah shared that her past heartbreaks have contributed to her personal growth. She explained that the first one occurred when she was young, and she was unsure if she could prioritize someone else’s needs over her own. She wanted to explore more in her life. The second heartbreak happened when she realized that the person would not have a positive impact on her life in the long term.