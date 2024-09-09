Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Bebakka Evicted

Nagarjuna came out with a surprise saying that there is ‘No Prize Money’ in Bigg Boss House. It will be pay money and Sunday will be fun day and as well it will be a payday.

Tasks to get more added prize money: ‘ No Sleep, No English and No Hindi songs’ in the house.

Nagarjuna awarded Rs 5 lakhs for the first week, but Bigg Boss made it to Rs 2 Lakhs as the housemates are not following the basic rules like talking in Telugu and sleeping when the lights are on.

Before starting the game Nag saved Sekhar Basha in today’s episode.

In Girls Vs Boys: Boys showed complete dominance in telling movie names of star heroes. The winners are the boys with five points and the girls lost.

Prithvi was the second saved contestant.

Next game: Lakko Etu; Girls won the task and shared the hamper with boys as they won the first game.

Vishnu Priya was the third contestant saved.

Nag came up with a game, asking the housemates to tag every person with animal characteristics. Nabeel tagged Yashmi as selfish. Prerena tagged Seetha ‘Nammadagani’. Nikhil tagged ‘Doma’ to Sekhar Basha. Yashmi tagged blind follower to Bebakka. Adhitya Om tagged Sekhar with ‘Doma’ for his silly jokes. Nainika tagged untrustworthy to Manikanta. Prithvi tagged donkey (telivitakkuva) to Bebakka. Soniya tagged cunning (fox) to Vishnu Priya. Abhay tagged ‘swardham’ to Yashmi. Seetha tagged blind follower (bakra) tp Prerena, Sekhar tagged Yashmi, Vishnu Priya tagged musali kannillu (Crocodile) to Soniya. Manikanta tagged chiraku to Sekhar Basha, Bebakka tagged doma to Soniya.

Manikanta and Bebakka are the bottom ones. Bebakka was eliminated from the house and Manikanta was saved and went back into the house.

Bebakka was disappointed with Saniya, Priithvi, Manikanta and Nikhil. She showed her disappointment with the task on exit stage. However, a strong woman with overconfidence walked out from the house on the first week.

Seetha and Nainika turned emotional with Bebakka elimination and started crying in 24/7 live.

-Sanyogita