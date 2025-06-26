x
Kireeti’s Junior energetic teaser releasing Tomorrow

Published on June 26, 2025 by swathy

Kireeti’s Junior energetic teaser releasing Tomorrow

Kireeti, son of industralist and politician Gali Janardhan Reddy, is debuting with energetic film, Junior. The movie is produced by renowned production house Vaarahi Chalana Chitra and directed by Radha Krishna Reddy. The movie has Sreeleela in female leading role.

V. Ravichandran and Genelia Deshmukh are also playing prominent roles in this vibrant film. The makers have released a new poster showcasing Kireeti spreading his youthful energy and taking a gigantic leap on racing circuit. The poster increases curiosity about the film, further after impressive first look poster.

The movie teaser is releasing on 27th June at 5:04 PM, and it is best date for it, as many will be awaiting for such an energetic teaser before the weekend. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is scoring music for the film and it is scheduled for a wide release on 18th July in Telugu and Kannada languages.

Previous Mass Warning: Chandrababu vows to crush anti-social elements
