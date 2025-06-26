Mass Warning: Chandrababu vows to crush anti-social elements

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu issued a mass warning to criminals and miscreants, stressing that anti-social elements will be crushed under his rule. Speaking at a program held on the occasion of ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ in Guntur on Thursday, Chandrababu expressed zero tolerance towards crimes and criminals.

“I have seen many law and order issues in my life and dealt with them successfully. It was during my rule that Rayalaseema factionism was controlled. I can proudly say that it is Telugu Desam Party, which put an end to factionism in Rayalaseema. There were also some people who used to flare up sentiments and create religious clashes to politically benefit from them. But I have put an end to even religious clashes,” said AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu, speaking at the anti-drugs program.

“Now I’m facing the problem of ganja (cannabis) and drugs in AP. I have inherited this problem from previous YSRCP Govt. But as I have promised earlier, I will put an end to even ganja and drugs issue plaguing AP. We will fight against drugs and crush anyone who comes in the way,” thundered CM Chandrababu Naidu, delivering stern warning to those indulging in ganja cultivation and drugs peddling in the state.

CM Chandrababu Naidu also took a dig at former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, alleging that YSRCP chief has encouraged and promoted ganja and drugs peddlers during his rule.

“A leader should be idealistic and be a role model for the society. But YS Jaganmohan Reddy is openly supporting ganja peddlers and drug sellers. When we protested against increasing ganja problem during YS Jagan’s tenure, he had sent people to attack TDP office. He has not observed Anti Drugs Day atleast once during his tenure and did not take any steps to control drugs,” further said CM Chandrababu Naidu, making former CM YS Jaganmohan responsible for the ganja and drugs menace in the state.