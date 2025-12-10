x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kodali Nani Steps Out After 18-Month Silence, Returns to Gudivada Politics

Published on December 10, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Satya’s Jetlee: Miss Universe India On Board
image
Kavitha’s Political Re-Entry: Is She Quietly Shaping Herself Into Telangana’s Next Big Strategist?
image
Kodali Nani Steps Out After 18-Month Silence, Returns to Gudivada Politics
image
Too Many Social Media Debates on Film Finances
image
Mythri to bet Big on Ajith’s New Film

Kodali Nani Steps Out After 18-Month Silence, Returns to Gudivada Politics

Former minister Kodali Nani has finally stepped back into the public eye after an eighteen-month absence. His defeat in the 2024 elections pushed him away from Gudivada, and health problems kept him confined mostly to Hyderabad. After undergoing heart surgery, he spent months in recovery and remained distant from active political life. His rare visits were limited to legal matters, leaving a noticeable vacuum in his constituency.

That long silence ended this week. Nani appeared at a YSRCP event in Gudivada, marking his first active participation in a party programme since the elections. The event was part of the party’s signature campaign against the proposed privatisation of medical colleges. Nani signed the petition that is set to be submitted to the Governor and formally launched a rally that carried the collected signatures to the district committee. His presence drew attention mainly because of how long he had stayed away.

During the programme, Nani commented on the medical college projects started under the previous government. He stated that seventeen colleges were planned, five were completed and several others were in advanced stages of construction. He accused the present coalition government of trying to change the course of these institutions and claimed that the public had responded strongly to the party’s campaign against privatisation.

He appealed to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to reconsider their position in view of public concerns. Nani also addressed the long gap in his political activity. He said his health issues forced him to step away from Gudivada and that he intends to remain in the constituency in the coming months to reconnect with party cadres.

Next Kavitha’s Political Re-Entry: Is She Quietly Shaping Herself Into Telangana’s Next Big Strategist? Previous Too Many Social Media Debates on Film Finances
else

TRENDING

image
Satya’s Jetlee: Miss Universe India On Board
image
Kodali Nani Steps Out After 18-Month Silence, Returns to Gudivada Politics
image
Too Many Social Media Debates on Film Finances

Latest

image
Satya’s Jetlee: Miss Universe India On Board
image
Kavitha’s Political Re-Entry: Is She Quietly Shaping Herself Into Telangana’s Next Big Strategist?
image
Kodali Nani Steps Out After 18-Month Silence, Returns to Gudivada Politics
image
Too Many Social Media Debates on Film Finances
image
Mythri to bet Big on Ajith’s New Film

Most Read

image
Kavitha’s Political Re-Entry: Is She Quietly Shaping Herself Into Telangana’s Next Big Strategist?
image
Lokesh Nara’s US Tour Sparks Momentum. Major Tech Giants Signal Growing Interest in Andhra Pradesh
image
From Films to Future Tech: Key Highlights of Telangana Rising Global Summit

Related Articles

Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event