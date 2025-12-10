Kodali Nani Steps Out After 18-Month Silence, Returns to Gudivada Politics

Former minister Kodali Nani has finally stepped back into the public eye after an eighteen-month absence. His defeat in the 2024 elections pushed him away from Gudivada, and health problems kept him confined mostly to Hyderabad. After undergoing heart surgery, he spent months in recovery and remained distant from active political life. His rare visits were limited to legal matters, leaving a noticeable vacuum in his constituency.

That long silence ended this week. Nani appeared at a YSRCP event in Gudivada, marking his first active participation in a party programme since the elections. The event was part of the party’s signature campaign against the proposed privatisation of medical colleges. Nani signed the petition that is set to be submitted to the Governor and formally launched a rally that carried the collected signatures to the district committee. His presence drew attention mainly because of how long he had stayed away.

During the programme, Nani commented on the medical college projects started under the previous government. He stated that seventeen colleges were planned, five were completed and several others were in advanced stages of construction. He accused the present coalition government of trying to change the course of these institutions and claimed that the public had responded strongly to the party’s campaign against privatisation.

He appealed to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to reconsider their position in view of public concerns. Nani also addressed the long gap in his political activity. He said his health issues forced him to step away from Gudivada and that he intends to remain in the constituency in the coming months to reconnect with party cadres.