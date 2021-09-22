Koratala Siva under huge financial pressure

Several Tollywood filmmakers are under huge financial pressure because of the pandemic. All the big-ticket films are postponed and there is no clarity on when they will hit the screens. After delivering back-to-back super hits, Koratala Siva bagged an opportunity to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi. The film is titled Acharya and Ram Charan will be seen in a crucial role. Koratala Siva had to wait for close to a year for the arrival of Chiranjeevi as the top actor was occupied with Syeraa. The shoot of Acharya commenced and it was hit badly because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be taking hefty remunerations and they will not be sharing the profits from Acharya. Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainments is pooling the resources and he is promised a profit of Rs 5 crores. He has no stress of sharing the profits or losses for Acharya. Koratala Siva inked a deal for the same. Prior to the pandemic, Koratala closed all the deals and he is expected to make huge profits through Acharya. But with the heaping up interests due to the delay, Koratala is now left in huge financial stress. Apart from his remuneration, he would not make much profits considering the current trend.

Acharya can hit the screens only after the situations calm down. The AP Government’s ticket pricing issue is a huge barrier for films like Acharya. The distributors will not fulfill their commitments if the situations continue to be the same. The difference in the theatrical rights of Acharya (before and after pandemic) will be close to Rs 25 crores. As Koratala is responsible for the profit and loss statement of Acharya, he is currently left under huge financial pressure.

All the non-theatrical deals of the film are closed for now and a song on Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde is left pending to be shot.