This politician has friends in all parties and only one ENEMY

He is not a full time politician, but is seen hobnobbing with all politicians. He is associated with two major political parties, but is not part of any party. He is friendly with all, but is enemies with the ruling TRS. Guess who this politician is? No marks for guessing. It’s Konda Vishweshwara Reddy.

He is a sort of an enigma…!! He is with Revanth Reddy and throws up the “White Challenge” for KTR. At the same time, he is pally with Bandi Sanjay and vows to support Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad.

Konda Vishweshwara Reddy hails from a political family. His grandfather KV Rangareddy was a political stalwart. But, Konda forayed into business and industry. But in 2014, he joined the TRS and became Chevella MP. Soon, he showed his fierce streak of independence and fell out with the party. He joined the Congress, fought for the MP seat from Chevella and lost. He has come out of the Congress and stayed dormant for some time. Now, he is back to active politics, without joining any party. There were rumours that he would join the BJP, but he did not. He himself said that he would work with the Congress if Revanth becomes PCC chief, but is yet to join it.

Yet, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy is able to make a splash and make headlines too. There’s no comparison with Konda. He is unique in that he has friends in both the parties. His aim is to destroy the TRS. But will Konda Vishweshwar Reddy succeed in his endeavour? Let’s wait and watch.