x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

KTR’s Response After Jubilee Hills Defeat Shows Confidence, Yet the Setback Is Hard to Ignore

Published on November 14, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
KTR’s Response After Jubilee Hills Defeat Shows Confidence, Yet the Setback Is Hard to Ignore
image
Video: Secret Behind Congress’ Jubilee Hills Victory: Was Revanth Reddy the Game Changer?
image
Ram Shows Multi Talents With AKT
image
Jubilee Hills By-Election Analysis: Why Congress Triumphed and Why BRS Faced a Major Defeat
image
Kaantha Movie Review: Strong Performances Lift a Slow Narrative

KTR’s Response After Jubilee Hills Defeat Shows Confidence, Yet the Setback Is Hard to Ignore

After the Jubilee Hills by-poll results, BRS working president KTR addressed the media with a tone filled with confidence and reassurance. He appreciated the party cadre for their efforts, especially the teams that worked tirelessly on social media. KTR said BRS would bounce back like a rubber ball and return to power in Telangana. He also stated that KCR would become chief minister again and that the people of Jubilee Hills proved Telangana has only two major political forces.

His optimism is noteworthy. Leaders who stand firm even in difficult moments keep the morale of their cadre intact. Confidence plays a key role in long political journeys, and KTR managed to project that strength.

However, the claim that the defeat is not a setback is difficult to justify. Jubilee Hills was a sitting BRS seat. Losing a seat that the party held firmly for two consecutive terms is naturally a setback. It signals a clear shift in voter sentiment, especially when the margin is large and the verdict is decisive.

The by-poll result also shows that Congress has built a strong presence in urban constituencies. The margin in Jubilee Hills reflects not just anti-incumbency but also a change in ground dynamics that BRS will now have to study more seriously. Ignoring the impact of such a defeat could be risky for any party preparing for future elections.

KTR’s confidence deserves appreciation, yet acknowledging the reality of the setback is equally important. This result offers lessons for BRS. It gives the party a chance to realign its strategies, engage more with ground-level workers, and rebuild trust among voters.

As Telangana’s political battle intensifies, the Jubilee Hills verdict stands as a reminder that strong narratives alone cannot replace ground connect. The upcoming months will show whether BRS can convert KTR’s confidence into an actual comeback or whether this defeat marks the beginning of a deeper shift in Telangana politics.

Previous Video: Secret Behind Congress’ Jubilee Hills Victory: Was Revanth Reddy the Game Changer?
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Shows Multi Talents With AKT
image
Buzz: Vaisshnav Tej and Vikram Kumar Film on Cards?
image
Rajamouli has Numerous Options for GlobeTrotter

Latest

image
KTR’s Response After Jubilee Hills Defeat Shows Confidence, Yet the Setback Is Hard to Ignore
image
Video: Secret Behind Congress’ Jubilee Hills Victory: Was Revanth Reddy the Game Changer?
image
Ram Shows Multi Talents With AKT
image
Jubilee Hills By-Election Analysis: Why Congress Triumphed and Why BRS Faced a Major Defeat
image
Kaantha Movie Review: Strong Performances Lift a Slow Narrative

Most Read

image
KTR’s Response After Jubilee Hills Defeat Shows Confidence, Yet the Setback Is Hard to Ignore
image
Jubilee Hills By-Election Analysis: Why Congress Triumphed and Why BRS Faced a Major Defeat
image
Early Trends Show Congress Leading in Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts