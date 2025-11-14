Chandrababu’s Vision Takes Centre Stage at the CII Partnership Summit in Vizag

Visakhapatnam, the economic capital of Andhra Pradesh, witnessed a grand inauguration of the 30th CII Partnership Summit on Friday. The event was formally opened by Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan. The ceremony brought together some of the most influential leaders from government and industry. Governor Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister Nara Lokesh, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, CII President Rajiv Memani, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee, along with global business leaders including Karan Adani, Yusuff Ali, and Baba Kalyani, attended the summit.

Vice President: “Andhra Pradesh is a Business-Friendly State”

Speaking at the event, Vice President Radhakrishnan praised Andhra Pradesh for emerging as a business-friendly destination. He said the state offers a peaceful environment that encourages industry and innovation. He highlighted the reforms introduced by the central government in labour laws and taxation, which have helped reduce poverty and push India forward under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for the past eleven years.

Reflecting on the state’s journey post-bifurcation, the Vice President noted that Andhra Pradesh had faced several challenges but was now on a strong growth path. He also shared that he had known Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for over three decades and described him as a visionary leader who consistently attracts investments.

Governor Nazeer: “Visakhapatnam is Becoming a Paradise for Investors”

Governor Abdul Nazeer described Visakhapatnam as a rising paradise for investors. Addressing the summit, he said Andhra Pradesh was emerging as a hub for quantum technologies and green hydrogen. With representatives from 45 countries attending, the Governor urged them to explore the vast potential the state offers in new-age sectors.

Chandrababu Naidu: “Visakhapatnam is One of India’s Safest and Most Beautiful Cities”

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu showcased Andhra Pradesh as a state racing ahead with global ambition. He noted that Visakhapatnam had recently been recognised by the Centre as one of the safest cities in India. He also said Andhra Pradesh was evolving into a “gateway to the nation” with a sharp focus on investors and industry-driven growth.

CM Naidu emphasised that India is moving with confidence under Prime Minister Modi’s governance and predicted that the country would become the world’s top economy by 2047. He added that success would come faster if resources, technology, and human talent were used efficiently.

AP’s Future: Space City, Drone City, Quantum Valley and More

The Chief Minister highlighted that the world is increasingly looking towards India, and Andhra Pradesh is ready to play a key role in this shift. He stressed the state’s efforts to reduce poverty and inequality through long-term development plans.

He outlined an ambitious roadmap that includes:

Space City

Drone City

Electronics City

Quantum Valley

Green Hydrogen Valley

He also stated that Andhra Pradesh is leading the country in solar, wind, and pumped storage energy. Several global companies, he said, are choosing AP for their investments due to the state’s strong infrastructure and proactive governance.

CM Naidu also said the government is working to promote Araku Coffee internationally and transform it into a global brand.

A Summit That Reinforces Andhra Pradesh’s Global Ambition

The 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam has become a platform to showcase Andhra Pradesh’s economic strength, investment potential, and future-ready vision. With top leaders, global investors, and innovators participating, the state has signalled that it is prepared to embrace new technologies, attract world-class industries, and build a competitive, sustainable future.