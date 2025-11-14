x
Home > Movie News

Satya’s Jetlee Title Poster: I’m Done With Comedy

Published on November 14, 2025 by swathy

Satya’s Jetlee Title Poster: I’m Done With Comedy

Satya’s Jetlee Title Poster unveiled

Director Ritesh Rana, known for his eccentric storytelling and trademark humor, is reuniting with actor Satya for another rollercoaster entertainer. This marks their third collaboration after the cult favorite Mathu Vadalara and its hit sequel, Mathu Vadalara 2.

Today, the makers unveiled the film’s title poster, on the special occasion of Children’s Day. Jetlee is the title locked, and the poster presents Satya in an entertaining avatar, as he sits on top of an aircraft. Interestingly, the quote on the poster reads, “I’m done with comedy”. But, Jetlee seems like a wild and hilarious entertainer with action and thrilling elements.

Jetlee will be produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Pedamallu under Clap Entertainment, with Mythri Movie Makers presenting it. Miss Universe India Rhea Singha makes her Telugu debut opposite Satya. The ensemble cast also features Vennela Kishore and Ajay in key roles.

On the technical front, Kaala Bhairava returns to compose the music, continuing his successful collaboration with the director. Suresh Sarangam handles cinematography, Karthika Srinivas takes charge of editing.

Next Akhanda 2 Thandaavam First Single: NBK's Divine Goosebumps Previous Chandrababu's Vision Takes Centre Stage at the CII Partnership Summit in Vizag
