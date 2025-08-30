Little Hearts Trailer packed with fun moments

The upcoming film Little Hearts under ETV Win original production. Aditya Hasan known for 90’s series turning producer with this entertainer. This new age entertainer stars Mouli Tanuj of 90’s web series fame and Shivani Nagaram in the lead roles. This fun entertainer is packed with relatable college-life moments and out and out entertainment.

Little Hearts is set to form an instant connection with audiences when it hits theatres. Producer Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati are collaborating to release the film grandly in theatres on September 5th under the Bunny Vas Works and Vamsi Nandipati Entertainments banners. This will be the first release under Bunny Vas Works banner.

After generating buzz with its songs and teaser, the makers have now dropped the much-anticipated trailer at a grand launch event. Packed with fun rom-com energy, the trailer offers a nostalgic and humorous look at EAMCET coaching life, filled with relatable situations and youthful charm.

It opens with a voice-over by Jai Krishna, introducing the lead characters, Akhil (played by Mouli) and Shivani, two academically weak students who find themselves drawn to each other during coaching classes, leading to a series of chaotic yet hilarious events in their families.

Veteran actors Rajeev Kanakala and S.S. Kanchi take on the father roles and deliver standout performances. The trailer is laced with light-hearted moments, witty dialogues, and a vibrant atmosphere that promises wholesome entertainment. Mouli impresses yet again with his impeccable comic timing, while Shivani Nagaram brings a delightful presence to the screen.

The story seems to revolve around how Mouli’s character wins Shivani’s love, setting the stage for a laughter-filled romantic journey. The trailer impresses everyone with relatable moments and laughs all over. Sai Marthand helming the film while Sinjith Yerramilli scores music.