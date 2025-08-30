x
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Little Hearts Trailer packed with fun moments

Published on August 30, 2025 by swathy

The upcoming film Little Hearts under ETV Win original production. Aditya Hasan known for 90’s series turning producer with this entertainer. This new age entertainer stars Mouli Tanuj of 90’s web series fame and Shivani Nagaram in the lead roles. This fun entertainer is packed with relatable college-life moments and out and out entertainment.

Little Hearts is set to form an instant connection with audiences when it hits theatres. Producer Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati are collaborating to release the film grandly in theatres on September 5th under the Bunny Vas Works and Vamsi Nandipati Entertainments banners. This will be the first release under Bunny Vas Works banner.

After generating buzz with its songs and teaser, the makers have now dropped the much-anticipated trailer at a grand launch event. Packed with fun rom-com energy, the trailer offers a nostalgic and humorous look at EAMCET coaching life, filled with relatable situations and youthful charm.

It opens with a voice-over by Jai Krishna, introducing the lead characters, Akhil (played by Mouli) and Shivani, two academically weak students who find themselves drawn to each other during coaching classes, leading to a series of chaotic yet hilarious events in their families.

Veteran actors Rajeev Kanakala and S.S. Kanchi take on the father roles and deliver standout performances. The trailer is laced with light-hearted moments, witty dialogues, and a vibrant atmosphere that promises wholesome entertainment. Mouli impresses yet again with his impeccable comic timing, while Shivani Nagaram brings a delightful presence to the screen.

The story seems to revolve around how Mouli’s character wins Shivani’s love, setting the stage for a laughter-filled romantic journey. The trailer impresses everyone with relatable moments and laughs all over. Sai Marthand helming the film while Sinjith Yerramilli scores music.

