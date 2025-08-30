Congress finalizes Naveen Yadav for Jubilee Hills bypoll ?

The recent political developments in Telangana have given more strength to the ruling Congress party. Revanth Reddy has slowly turned the tide in his favour after facing considerable criticism in the first year of his rule. In the last few months, there has been a clear change in the public opinion regarding Revanth Reddy’s administration and governance and simultaneously the BRS party has been cornered in several issues.

Now, the Congress government is gearing up for the much anticipated local body elections and also the high-stakes Jubilee Hills bypoll which was necessitated by the sudden demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. The by-election is likely to be held along with Bihar elections towards the end of this year. The Jubilee Hills bypoll is going to be a fierce and prestigious battle for both the BRS and the Congress party due to several factors. One of the major reasons is because the ruling Congress party failed to secure a single seat in the Greater Hyderabad limits where the BRS made a clean sweep in the 2023 elections despite losing power.

Earlier, there were reports that minority leader Mohammad Azharuddin got assurance from the Congress high command to contest from Jubilee Hills constituency in this bypoll. However, the unexpected nomination of Azharuddin to MLC post under Governor’s quota has come as a big surprise to the political circles. So, it is now clear that the Congress party has decided to field a BC leader and strategically gain the upper hand going into the polls.

As per reliable sources, the Congress party has reportedly finalized BC leader Naveen Yadav for Jubilee Hills bypoll. Naveen Yadav is well known to the people of Jubilee Hills constituency and has been highlighting their issues even though he didn’t win the elections. He had already contested from the same segment in 2014 and 2018. Despite losing on both occasions, Naveen Yadav did secure decent vote share. He joined Congress party before the 2023 elections and worked with Azharuddin who contested unsuccessfully against Maganti Gopinath.

The Congress government feels that fielding Naveen Yadav will be a strategic move and will result in a favourable outcome for the party.